Fetty Wap Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Drug Trafficking

Fetty Wap has been sentenced to jail time. On Wednesday, a federal judge in New York sentenced the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, to six years' imprisonment and five years of post-release supervision for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. ET has reached out to Maxwell's manager for comment.

The sentence relates to the October 2021 arrest of Maxwell and five other men. Anthony Cyntje, one of Maxwell's co-defendants, was sentenced to six years in prison back in March.

The four other men, who, along with Cyntije, are also charged with one count of use of firearms in connection with a drug trafficking crime, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting their sentencing.

According to court filings, Maxwell and the other men distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between 2019 and 2020.

Search warrants executed during the investigation resulted in the recovery of approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, 2 kilograms of heroin, numerous fentanyl pills, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition, prosecutors said.

While Maxwell was initially out on $500,000 bond after his arrest, in August 2022, his bail was revoked for allegedly wielding a firearm and threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call. Shortly thereafter, Maxwell pleaded guilty to the charge against him, and faced a minimum of five years in prison as a result.

