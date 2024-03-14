Finn Wolfhard Teases His Role in 'SNL 1975' (Exclusive)

Finn Wolfhard is keeping it tight-lipped when it comes to his role in SNL 1975.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the New York premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Thursday, the 21-year-old Stranger Things star addressed his recent casting in the Saturday Night Live origin film, written and directed by Jason Reitman. ET reported on Tuesday that Wolfhard -- who previously worked with Reitman on Ghostbusters: Afterlife -- had joined the cast of the upcoming film as an NBC page.

"It all feels very shared, which is really nice. And it's very easy to sort of go from set to set with people that you really like working with, so it's amazing," Wolfhard told ET. "Yeah, I'm very lucky."

As for what exactly his role entails, he says that his part is pretty cut and dry in comparison to co-stars like Gabriel LaBelle and Cory Michael Smith, who play SNL boss Lorne Michaels and original cast member Chevy Chase, respectively.

"I hand out flyers," Wolfhard said of what his character does in the film. "I swear to God, I hand out flyers."

Photos taken earlier this week from the set seem to back up the young actor's statement as he was seen with flyers in hand alongside LaBelle, 21, and co-star Nicholas Braun -- who plays Muppets creator Jim Henson.

The NBC Page Program is a 12-month fellowship that gives participants an opportunity to test out different careers in the broadcast and entertainment industry. While the program has been around since 1933, the job was vastly popularized by the character of Kenneth Parcell in 30 Rock -- a show set at NBC's headquarters and produced by Michaels.

Wolfhard said that it was an easy role to step into for him, having visited 30 Rockefeller Plaza frequently over the years for appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, which both use pages to help run their shows.

"I've seen a lot of pages at NBC," he said. "That was really cool to sort of watch -- watch a bunch of pages, see how they work."

ET also spoke with Reitman, 46, from the Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premiere and he said that when it came to adding Wolfhard into the already wickedly talented pool of actors for the film, it was a no-brainer.

"Finn is one of the greatest actors on earth. He's the kind of guy, he's like, you know how they say he's good in the locker room? He's the guy you want next to you on set when everything's going downhill," the Juno director said. "He makes you more confident, he makes it seem better, he's always looking for the win and I love the kid. I'll work with him on anything."

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire premieres in theaters on March 22.

