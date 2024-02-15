Travel back to the simpler times of the early '90s in the Midwest, where kids spent their summers making trouble and slacking like pros.

In director Adam Rehmeier's coming-of-age comedy, Snack Shack, teenage best friends AJ (Conor Sherry) and and Moose (Gabriel LaBelle) are forced to look for jobs when their various grifts and scams go south.

The two affable screw-ups decide to invest in a poolside Snack Shack in an effort to make some quick cash and strike it rich. However, the pair gets sidetracked by a beautiful and effortlessly cool lifeguard named Brooke (Mika Abdalla), and their own propensity for getting into trouble.

The film is described as "a nostalgic journey for those who came of age before the era of cell phones, and a hilarious escape for those who wish they had."

Check out some exclusive first-look shots of Snack Shack below:

Conor Sherry as A.J. and Gabriel LaBelle as Moose. - Paramount Movies

Mika Abdalla as Brooke - Paramount Movies

Paramount Movies

Paramount Movies

Snack Shack is imbued with the fuzzy nostalgia and relatable ennui that evokes some of the best work of Richard Linklater and the yearning for a different, lost generation that worked so well in Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s-set Licorice Pizza, but with the comedic sensibilities that would make Snack Shack fit so well into the early '90s cinematic canon.

The film -- which also stars Nick Robinson and David Costabile -- hits theaters Mar. 15.

