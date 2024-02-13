Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg's new movie looks totally wild.

The pair is unrecognizable in the red band trailer for Sasquatch Sunset, from directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter), playing members of a family of sasquatches living in the forest.

The trailer includes no dialogue beyond grunts, showing the family of 'squatches fighting, foraging, participating in bizarre rituals and even, uh, answering the call of the wild.

Watch the bizarre trailer below:

Bleecker Street

Here's the official summary of the film, which is executive produced by A24 mastermind Ari Aster:

"In the misty forests of North America, a family of Sasquatches -- possibly the last of their enigmatic kind -- embark on an absurdist, epic, hilarious, and ultimately poignant journey over the course of one year. These shaggy and noble giants fight for survival as they find themselves on a collision course with the ever-changing world around them. Starring Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, acclaimed directors David and Nathan Zellner (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter) bring you the greatest Bigfoot story ever told."

Sasquatch Sunset ambles into theaters April 12.

RELATED CONTENT: