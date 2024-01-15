Riley Keough is saying "look at us now" ahead of her appearance at the Emmy Awards alongside her Daisy Jones & The Six co-stars.

On Monday, the Emmy-nominated actress, 34, took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes clip from rehearsals with Sam Claflin and the rest of the cast, telling fans that the group had planned to do a live performance of the songs from the show prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

"In honor of the Emmys, here’s a video of the last time Sammy, the band and I rehearsed together. We were rehearsing to perform live for our lovely Daisy fans and it sadly never happened because of the strike," Keough, who is the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, wrote.

In the clip, Claflin and Keough stand behind microphones and dance around while singing to the song "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)," written for the show.

"I have so much love for everyone in this band and on this show. Everyone on this show worked harder than I've ever witnessed on any project actually for years," Keough continued. "You're all winners to me. I feel so blessed to have spent time with all of you and when I lose tonight, I lose for you. 🤡😈🥇🥇🥇🥇"

Daisy Jones & The Six, which is nominated for Best Limited/Anthology Series, released on Prime Video last March and April and fans of the series -- as well as the Taylor Jenkins Reid book the show is based on -- have spent the subsequent months asking for a tour or a live concert.

The series follows the rise and fall of a fictional band in the 1970s and the two main characters, played by Claflin and Keough, who fall in love along the way. It also stars Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison and Sebastian Chacon.

At the Emmys, Daisy Jones & The Six is up for nine awards, including a nomination for Keough in the Best Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series category. The show -- which was produced by Reese Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine -- also received nominations in the Best Supporting Actress (Morrone) and Outstanding Casting categories. During the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the show won two awards for Outstanding Sound Mixing and Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited/Anthology Series.

Underneath the Zola actress' rehearsal post, Witherspoon echoed the message from the hundreds of commenters who begged Keough and the band to still try and pull off a show.

"Aghhhh! Still hoping for this live performance.. one day !!" Witherspoon wrote.

