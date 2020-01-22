The search for a dream home becomes a Black Mirror-esque nightmare in Vivarium -- and ET has the exclusive first trailer.

In the upcoming thriller, Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots star as Tom and Gemma, a young couple hoping to enter escrow. But after a mysterious real-estate agent invites them to visit a "forever home" in the picture-perfect development of Yonder, the two find themselves -- literally -- stuck in the suburbs, unable to escape the labyrinth-like neighborhood of identical houses.

"What are we supposed to do?" Gemma asks in the clip. "Should we just sit here and wait to die?"

Eventually a package arrives, in which Tom and Gemma find a baby boy and these simple instructions: Raise the child and be released. Director Lorcan Finnegan's strange thriller only becomes stranger and more thrilling from there. Watch the trailer above.

Vivarium is in theaters and available digitally and on VOD on March 27.

Image via Saban Films

RELATED CONTENT:

Mark Ruffalo Plays Twins Opposite Imogen Poots in HBO's 'I Know This Much Is True'

Kristen Stewart and Jesse Eisenberg Interview Each Other in Most Awkward Chat Ever

Every 'Black Mirror' Episode Ranked, From Worst to Best