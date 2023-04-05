First Lady Jill Biden to Attend King Charles' Coronation

First Lady Jill Biden will be in attendance for King Charles III's coronation next month. On Tuesday, the White House announced that Jill will be traveling to London for the highly anticipated event on May 6.

Per the White House, President Joe Biden spoke by phone Tuesday with King Charles and offered his congratulations to the monarch.

"The President congratulated the King on his upcoming Coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States," a White House readout of the call said.

Word of the first lady's attendance comes just days after it was reported that the president will not be among the throng of dignitaries and world leaders descending upon London for the lavish affair.

According to The UK Telegraph, Biden will be missing the coronation due to prior commitments. While the outlet reported that there "may still be some efforts underway to see if Biden can be persuaded to come to the Coronation," another source told The Telegraph that declining the invite was "not locked and loaded."

A sentiment furthered in the White House's readout Tuesday, which made mention of the president's plans to visit the newly minted king in the future, adding, "The President, also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date." It's worth noting that no U.S. president has ever attended the coronation of a new monarch.

The coronation is set to be a big to-do, with 2,000 guests expected to attend the May 6 ceremony at The Abbey Church of Westminster in London.

The official invitation was also released Tuesday, and true to form and tradition, the invite, designed by Andrew Jamieson, featured symbols of both Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's new roles in the monarchy.

Buckingham Palace

The top of the invitation read: "The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla By Command of the King The Earl Marshall is Directed to Invite." The middle portion of the invitation, which has been left blank, is where the guest's name will be.

The invitation also included artwork that adds a personal touch and a nod to their roles as King and soon-to-be Queen.

Per Buckingham Palace, "Central to the design is the motif of the Green Man, an ancient figure from British folklore, symbolic of spring and rebirth, to celebrate the new reign. The shape of the Green Man, crowned in natural foliage, is formed of leaves of oak, ivy and hawthorn, and the emblematic flowers of the United Kingdom."

"The British wildflower meadow bordering the invitation features lily of the valley, cornflowers, wild strawberries, dog roses, bluebells, and a sprig of rosemary for remembrance, together with wildlife including a bee, a butterfly, a ladybird, a wren and a robin. Flowers appear in groupings of three, signifying The King becoming the third monarch of his name," the release continues before delving into more on the design. "A lion, a unicorn and a boar – taken from the coats of arms of Their Majesties -- can be seen amongst the flowers. Her Majesty’s arms are now enclosed by the Garter, following her installation as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter last summer."

For more on the upcoming coronation, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

President Joe Biden to Skip King Charles III Coronation Ceremony

King Charles' Coronation Invitation Confirms Queen Camilla's New Title

Prince George's Special Role at King Charles' Coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Received Invitation to King Charles’ Coronation This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery