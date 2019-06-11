Fans are getting their first peek at Little Fires Everywhere!

On Tuesday, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share the first pic of their characters in the new Hulu series, which is based on Celeste Ng's novel of the same name. Washington stars as Mia Warren, while Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson. Both women also serve as executive producers on the project.

In the shot, Washington and Witherspoon are looking as fierce as ever standing in front of a kitchen table. Washington looks series and tough in an all-black look, while Witherspoon has a prim and proper vibe going in a '50s-style dress and pearls.

"Yup. The 🔥 just got LIT at @LittleFiresHulu 🤣 Meet Elena Richardson and Mia Warren. #LittleFiresEverywhere @reesewitherspoon 🔥❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️," Washington captioned the shot.

"Bringing it back to the`90s! Meet Mia Warren and Elena Richardson," Witherspoon wrote alongside her post of the same pic. "So excited to be shooting @LittleFiresHulu with the incredibly talented @kerrywashington! 🔥🔥🔥#littlefireseverywhere"

The first image of the characters come after the Hulu series' Instagram account dropped some pics from set on Monday. "We're just getting started 🔥🔥🔥 #LittleFiresEverywhere," they captioned the post.

Little Fires Everywhere, which was Witherspoon’s book club pick back in September 2017, tells the story of a tranquil suburban community that is turned on its head by the arrival of a mysterious single mother (Washington) and her teenage daughter. When a custody battle pits neighbor against neighbor, buried secrets come to light and threaten to upend both the community and the long-held belief that following the rules can prevent devastating consequences.

"At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth -- all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng's ingenious work." Witherspoon said in a statement. "Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother. With Kerry Washington, [showrunner] Liz Tigelaar and now Hulu, Hello Sunshine has brought together a dream lineup of creative collaborators, and we are privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to work with them to bring this important project to life."

"As producers, we at Simpson Street are so proud to be part of this team to tell this extraordinary story inspired by Celeste Ng’s phenomenal novel and we are thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Hulu," Washington added. "As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon exploring the rich themes of this story playing these dynamic characters."

The 8-episode limited series also stars Joshua Jackson and Rosemarie DeWitt.

