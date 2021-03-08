Two of America’s favorite people, Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy, are getting together for cocktails and stories for an all-new Discovery+ special, Cocktails and Tall Tales. ET has the exclusive first look at the two women toasting each other with whiskey sours in hand, checking off an item of McCarthy’s bucket list.

“I couldn’t have imagined how it would feel to cross ‘Cocktails with Ina Garten’ off my bucket list but let me tell you, second only to the day my babies were born, it was pretty much the best day of my life,” McCarthy said in a statement to ET. “Ina and Jeffrey were so wonderfully easy to talk to and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. I am already planning our group vacation to Paris.”

The Barefoot Contessa was equally as excited about getting to spend time with the Oscar-nominated actress. “Melissa is such a funny and brilliant person and someone I always wanted to meet, but how many people can say they first met Melissa McCarthy over Zoom with a fresh whiskey sour in hand -- during a pandemic!?” she said.

Discovery+

In the upcoming special, the two women, who have been fans of one another from afar, finally got to meet virtually as they got deep into conversation and tried a new cocktail concoction that’ll hopefully top Garten’s Quarantini.

Although technology brought them closer together, the two were actually on opposite sides of the globe, with Garten taping from her iconic East Hampton home in New York while McCarthy Zoomed in from Australia, where she’s been living with her family while filming the upcoming Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers.

“We had so much fun shooting this that it didn’t even feel like we were continents apart. Jeffrey and I were big fans before, but now we cannot wait for our next double-date with Melissa and Ben!” Garten added, referring to McCarthy’s husband and producing partner, Ben Falcone.

Cocktails and Tall Tales With Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy premieres on Friday, March 26 on Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT:

What's New on Discovery Plus: Watch Oprah Winfrey, Ina Garten, 'Design Star' and More in March

Ludacris 'Can't Cook' in Trailer for His Discovery+ Cooking Special

Discovery Plus: How to Watch 'Long Island Medium' and More Originals