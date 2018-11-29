The countdown to the return of The Blacklist has begun!

ET exclusively debuts the very first poster for the NBC crime thriller's upcoming sixth season, and as the tagline warns, "Two can play his game."

The season five finale ended with a mother of a reveal, when it was uncovered that the bag of bones Raymond Reddington (James Spader) was so high on keeping away from Liz (Megan Boone) was actually of the real Raymond "Red" Reddington, her biological father. So who is this impostor?

"This turn goes all the way back. It is something that we've talked about since the show was picked up [in 2013]," executive producer Jon Bokenkamp told ET in May after the finale's twist. "Obviously, we side-step and we improvise at times, but the deep core of the mythology of the show and who Reddington is, and all those big questions, are rooted in the inception of the show. It's not something where we thought, 'Let's try this now. This seems like a good time to come up with a big twist.' I hope the most ardent viewers of the show can go back and see little clues that would be pointing us to this reveal."

When The Blacklist returns, it seems we're going to get the answers we've been looking for, according to the official synopsis: "Following the startling revelation that Red isn't who he says he is, Liz is torn between the relationship she's developed with the man assumed to be her father and her desire to get to the bottom of years of secrets and lies. Meanwhile, Red leads Liz and the FBI to some of the most strange and dangerous criminals yet, growing his empire and eliminating rivals in the process. All throughout, Liz and Red engage in an uneasy cat-and-mouse game in which lines will be crossed and the truth will be revealed."

Created by Bokenkamp, The Blacklist also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Mozhan Marnò, Hisham Tawfiq and Harry Lennix.

The Blacklist premieres on a special night on Thursday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, followed by its regular time-slot debut Friday, Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

