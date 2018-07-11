First Official Look at Margot Robbie as Queen Elizabeth I in 'Mary Queen of Scots'

Margot Robbie's latest transformation is taking us back to the 16th century!

The 28-year-old actress is portraying Queen Elizabeth I in the upcoming film Mary Queen of Scots, and on Wednesday, Focus Features released the first official poster and pics of her in character.

Rocking a bright red, curled wig and a matching high-collared dress, Robbie perfectly encapsulates the Virgin Queen, who reigned over England and Ireland from November 1558 until her death in March 1603.

Robbie stars opposite Lady Bird star Saoirse Ronan in the film, who plays Mary Stuart, Elizabeth's rival in power and love.

The Josie Rourke-directed drama also features Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, David Tennant and Guy Pearce.

Mary Queen of Scots hits theaters Dec. 7. In the meantime, watch the video below to see pics of Robbie looking nearly unrecognizable on the film's U.K. set last year.

