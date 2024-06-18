First 'Smile 2' Trailer Has Naomi Scott Spiraling Into Terror

Excitement is building as audiences gear up for the release of Smile 2.

The sequel features Kyle Gallner's return as Joel, joined by new cast members Naomi Scott, Lukas Gage and Rosemarie DeWitt.

In the sequel, a pop star, played by Scott, is driven to madness by an evil curse that manifests through a sinister smile.

"Something really crazy is happening to me," Scott's character reveals in the trailer. "I keep seeing this face everywhere." The tension escalates as she later screams, "Stop smiling at me!"

Director Parker Finn‘s follow-up to his surprise 2022 horror hit is set to debut theatrically Oct. 18. Finn, who wrote and directed Smile 2, based the original film on his short film, Laura Hasn't Slept.

The first film followed a psychiatrist, portrayed by Sosie Bacon, who is haunted after witnessing a traumatic event with a patient. The film was a financial success, grossing $216 million globally on a $17 million budget and securing Finn a first-look deal with Paramount.

Smile 2 is out Oct. 18.

