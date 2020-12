FKA twigs appreciates Sia's support amid her lawsuit against her ex, Shia LaBeouf. The 32-year-old singer responded to Sia's posts about her own experiences with LaBeouf.

On Saturday, Sia posted her reaction to FKA's lawsuit against LaBeouf over social media. Sia, 44, claimed that the 34-year-old actor had conned her into an "adulterous relationship." ET has reached out to reps for Sia and LaBeouf for comment.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single," Sia wrote. "I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away."

FKA directly responded to Sia's post, writing, "I'm sorry @Sia this reinforces why i had to publicly share my experience. we need to support each other <3"

Sia later tweeted, "Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I'm very proud of you."

FKA replied, "Love you back @Sia you're an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity <3."

LaBeouf starred in the 2015 music video for Sia's song, "Elastic Heart," alongside Maddie Ziegler. In her tweets on Saturday, Sia included links to stories about FKA's lawsuit against LaBeouf, in which FKA accuses him of "relentless abuse," including sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress.

FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, ET confirms. In an interview with The New York Times, the artist claims that during her relationship with the Transformers star -- which lasted about a year after the two met when she was cast in his 2019 film, Honey Boy -- he would grab her to the point of bruising, isolated her from her professional team, and also knowingly gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

"I'd like to be able to raise awareness on the tactics that abusers use to control you and take away your agency," she said of why she has decided to file a lawsuit.

LaBeouf responded to claims by FKA and another ex, stylist Karolyn Pho, in emails to The New York Times. He wrote that "many of these allegations are not true."

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel," LaBeouf said. "I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

"I am not cured of my PTSD and alcoholism," he continued, noting he's in therapy and a sober member of a 12-step program. "But I am committed to doing what I need to do to recover, and I will forever be sorry to the people that I may have harmed along the way."

