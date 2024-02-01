Flavor Flav came out to celebrate excellence at the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective on Thursday, where Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz each received the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.

Flavor Flav walked the carpet at the star-studded event, and spoke with ET's Denny Directo about being a part of the big gala.

"It feels real great to be here tonight man," Flavor Flav, 64, shared. "I'm honored to see a whole bunch of my favorite celebs."

Looking back at one of the night's major honorees -- Kravitz -- Flavor Flav shared a heartwarming memory of getting a chance to meet the "Fly Away" singer for the first time this past September at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, and how much they were both moved by the moment.

"Let me tell you something, I went absolutely crazy when I met Lenny," he recalled. "And when Lenny met me, he cried."

"He was like, 'Wow, Flavor Flav, this is amazing, bro!'" the continued. "But, yo man, it made me shed a tear too, man."

The moment was captured on video, which Flavor Flav shared to TikTok at the time. The hip hop icon captioned the post, "Its LIKE THAT with LENNY KRAVITZ."

"I was happy to meet my brother, man. You know what I'm saying?" Flavor Flav shared. "I've always been [a fan]. Love me some Lenny Kravitz, man."

Thursday's gala is part of the annual week-long lead-up to the 2024 GRAMMYs, and when asked to look back at a GRAMMYs moment that stood out for him, Flavor Flav recalled a time "way back in the day" when Young MC won the GRAMMY for Best Rap Performance for "Bust a Move," and Flavor Flav crashed his acceptance speech.

"He had won a GRAMMY, and I ran up on stage and interrupted his acceptance speech and the crowd went crazy. You know what I'm saying?" Flavor Flav reflected. "I think that's where Kanye got it from. I was the first to do it."

The 2024 GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET and broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+ from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.

RELATED CONTENT: