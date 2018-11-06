It’s an unexpected Bravo crossover, but hey, we’ll take it!

In ET’s exclusive first look at this week’s Flipping Out, Jeff Lewis is halfway through Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and accountability coach Teddi Mellencamp’s two-week jumpstart program. It’s a fitness and diet plan to jumpstart weight loss, and Teddi requires her coaching clients to give up all the “bad stuff” in their diets -- alcohol included. Well, that’s a problem for the designer. Eight days in, he calls up Teddi in the hope that she’ll give in to his wants.

“Hi, Teddi, it is Jeff Lewis calling,” he starts. “I am so sorry to bother you, but I have a very important question.”

“If it’s about you quitting, you’re not allowed,” Teddi quickly replies.

“I’m not quitting, but I have a question, because I’ve been working very hard and I need something to look forward to,” Jeff tells Teddi. “Aside from my baby, my life is very empty. OK, if by Saturday morning I’m at my goal weight of 10 lbs. [lost], which I’m going to work hard to do, may I please have one cocktail on Saturday night? Just one. And it’s not even that fattening. It’s just the martini.”

“Well, you won’t be able to say you completed the two-week jumpstart,” Teddi warns Jeff. “That’s your decision.”

“So, you’re saying you don’t want me to have that drink?” he asks. “I just want one. If I don’t meet my goal on Saturday morning, I can’t. I have to wait ‘til Monday.”

Obviously, Jeff is struggling to take “no” for an answer. Watch the full phone call here:

“I really thought I could convince her,” Jeff laments to cameras. “I thought this was easy, it was gonna be easy … I got shut down, which made me question my own negotiating skills.”

“Jeff, what’s going to happen is, you’re going to have the drink and then you’re gonna gain the weight back,” Teddi explains.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna gain the weight back, because I feel like I’m much farther along than most people on the jumpstart program,” he replies, “Because I feel like I’m so committed, so…”

“Jeff!” Teddi cuts in. “Everyone is so committed! Anyone that’s not committed gets kicked out.”

Teddi doesn’t back down, repeatedly telling Jeff to stick to the two weeks off alcohol.

“Well, if I were you, I would’ve let you have a drink,” he pouts.

“But that’s why you do amazing designs and I’m an accountability coach,” Teddi gleefully responds.

Flipping Out airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

