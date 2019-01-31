'Flipping Out' Star Jeff Lewis Splits From Gage Edward

Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward are going their separate ways.

Lewis shared the news on his SiriusXM radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, on Thursday morning, revealing that his partner of nearly 10 years had moved out of their home the night before. Lewis and Edward, who are also business partners and star together on Bravo's Flipping Out, welcomed daughter Monroe via surrogate in October 2016.

The 48-year-old real estate developer said that his split from Edward was a "long time coming," and that they were living in separate rooms for a portion of 2018. "I've been putting up with his bullsh*t for months now. There is so much anger. He has lost sight of the good things," Lewis claimed.

"We were like friends with benefits. We would still hook up, inconsistently," he continued of what led to their breakup. "I was still encouraged, like, 'There’s still something here… he’s still interested in me.' But there was a real lack of intimacy because he wasn’t in my room. So I actually felt very lonely and sad and disappointed."

After "months" of ups and downs, Lewis shared that he asked Edward to leave. "I said to him, 'I want to be very clear, I’m not throwing you out. I’m not breaking up with you. I’m here. You need time and space to get perspective.'"

"I’m hoping that the guy wakes up. I’m hoping that he sits in his hotel room, misses his family, starts focusing on the positive, and stops focusing on the negative. That’s what I’m really hoping," Lewis said, before confessing that he's also at fault for their breakup. "For many, many, many months I was like, 'F**k it. It’s happening. We’re breaking up. It’s a matter of time.' And I didn’t help matters any at all. I didn’t fight for the relationship. I didn’t work for the relationship."

For now, Edward is staying in a hotel, though Lewis said his ex had been looking at apartments. Their daughter, Monroe, is staying with Lewis for now. "I don't even want to go there," Lewis said, when a caller asked about a custody arrangement between the pair.

"I think the reason we hadn’t ripped the Band-Aid off and separated is because, A, we had the baby and neither one of us want to leave the baby and then, B, financially, it wasn’t the best time because I have four properties right now -- three of which are in construction and one of which is sellable," he explained.

During an October appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lewis said that he was considering proposing to Edward. He also revealed on his radio show that month that he and Edward were planning to use Edward's embryo for their next child, which would be a baby boy.

