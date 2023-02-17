Florence Pugh and Lisa Rinna have been friends for years, but have never met -- until now!

The 27-year-old British actress and 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum finally crossed paths on Thursday at the Harris Reed fashion show in London. Rinna shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, revealing the two have been friends on social media for several years.

In the video, when asked if they had ever met before, the duo replied, "never."

Throughout the video, which was reposted by Rinna from the WWD Instagram, the stars discuss their friendship -- with Pugh even revealing she watches The Housewives.

Pugh also played a part in the fashion show, reading a few words from the designer.

Adhel Bol, Florence Pugh and guest attend the Harris Reed show at the Tate Modern on Feb. 16, 2023 in London, England. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harris Reed

Rinna has been making the Fashion Week rounds. Earlier this month, she stunned the crowd on the Copenhagen catwalk when she hit the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in a black bodysuit and cheetah-print fur coat.

