Florence Pugh and Lisa Rinna Meet After 3 Years of Online Friendship: 'We Love Each Other'
Harry Hamlin Reacts to Possible Reality Show With Lisa Rinna and…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live' as Mark Consuelos Replaces Him
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Gray Hair in Prison
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
Katy Perry Says Motherhood Is the 'Best Decision' She Ever Made …
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'Cruel' Form of Dementia Months Afte…
Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Reveal the Secret to Making Marriage Wor…
Why Riley Keough's Not Speaking to Priscilla Presley After Mom L…
Kate Chastain on 'Happy Miracle' Pregnancy and the Kind of Mom S…
'Love Is Blind's Raven Shares How She Found Out SK Cheated on He…
Reese Witherspoon Reflects on ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Ahead of ‘Som…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Florence Pugh and Lisa Rinna have been friends for years, but have never met -- until now!
The 27-year-old British actress and 59-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum finally crossed paths on Thursday at the Harris Reed fashion show in London. Rinna shared a video of the encounter on Instagram, revealing the two have been friends on social media for several years.
In the video, when asked if they had ever met before, the duo replied, "never."
Throughout the video, which was reposted by Rinna from the WWD Instagram, the stars discuss their friendship -- with Pugh even revealing she watches The Housewives.
Pugh also played a part in the fashion show, reading a few words from the designer.
Rinna has been making the Fashion Week rounds. Earlier this month, she stunned the crowd on the Copenhagen catwalk when she hit the runway for Rotate Birger Christensen in a black bodysuit and cheetah-print fur coat.
For more on Pugh and Rinna, check out the links below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Florence Pugh Holds Hands With Charlie Gooch After Zach Braff Split
Lisa Rinna Walks the Runway in Daring Bodysuit and Fur Coat: Pics
Lisa Rinna's Brutally Honest Reason for Leaving the 'Real Housewives'
Related Gallery