Florence Pugh, 24, and Zach Braff, 44, are still going strong, despite criticism about their coupling.

The pair was spotted over the weekend, enjoying dinner with friends at San Vicente Bungalow, an ultra private West Hollywood, California social club that caters to celebrities.

Photographed leaving together, the couple kept things casual, with the Little Women star wearing an embroidered, white top while Braff sported a blue bomber jacket.

While the two actors were spotted together in April of last year, they were recently criticized by fans who commented on their 20-year age difference.

At the end of December, Pugh took to Instagram to share a photo of herself posing outside Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles. “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup,” Pugh wrote about curing her jet lag.

Braff commented with a princess emoji, leading a follower to write, “You're 44 years old,” in response to the Scrubs star.

The actress quickly clapped back. “And yet he got it 👌🏽,” she replied, shutting down any further response.

Now going on 10 months together, the couple has yet to make a formal public appearance together. However, they were spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women as well as at the Marriage Story premiere in early November.

The couple previously worked together on the short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There, which was developed by Braff and starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Black Widow's Florence Pugh Reveals Character's 'Love-Hate' Relationship With Natasha This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Florence Pugh Reacts to Fan's Criticism of Her Age Gap With Boyfriend Zach Braff

Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen Can't Believe 'Friends' Spoiled 'Little Women' (Exclusive)

'Black Widow': Rachel Weisz, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and More Dish on Their Characters (Exclusive)

Related Gallery