Floribama Shore's Nilsa Prowant is a mom! The reality TV star took to Instagram Thursday to announce that she and her fiancé, Gus Gazda, welcomed a little boy. Prowant labored for 31 hours before giving birth to baby Gray early this morning.

"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you. Gray Allen Gazda came into this world on May 20, 2021 at 1:56 AM. 7lbs 14oz 19 and 1/2 inches long. He is completely perfect in every single possible way," the new mom gushed. "We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨"

Prowant and Gazda got engaged in January on the Floribama Shore star's 27th birthday. The then-pregnant Prowant took to Instagram to share the special moment.

"The love of my life asked me to spend forever with him tonight on my 27th birthday," Prowant wrote alongside photos of Gazda's proposal. "Today has been more than I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe I get to marry my best friend and bring our son Gray into this world soon."

"Gus, you’ve picked up the broken pieces of my heart and put them back together one by one," she continued. "You never cease to amaze me. I can always count on you! You are kind, caring, strong, and you love me so good. I know with you by my side I can get through anything. I would say yes over and over and over again. Every single time. Now...Let’s plan a wedding 🤍."

A month prior, Prowant announced her pregnancy, with a sweet snap from her pregnancy shoot in Atlanta, Georgia. In the pic, Gus cradled her belly, while she held up a sign that read "Baby Gazda. Coming May 2021."

"Even in the darkest of times the Lord still shines his light," she captioned it. "Our greatest adventure is about to begin."

