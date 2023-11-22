Food Network celebrity chef Michael Chiarello's cause of death has been confirmed more than a month and a half after he died.

According to the Napa County Coroner, the chef died of an allergic reaction that caused anaphylactic shock and then led to a heart attack. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Chiarello died at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California, on Friday, Oct. 7, his family told ET at the time.

TMZ reported that Chiarello was brought back to life after his allergic reaction but later had hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy -- a disorder caused by a lack of oxygen and blood flow. It's unclear what the chef had an allergic reaction to.

Additionally, the coroner found cocaine in his system but he did not die from a drug overdose.

In October, Chiarello's family released a tribute to the famed chef, sharing, "We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being."

"He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table," the statement continued. "As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors."

Chiarello is survived by four children -- son Aiden, and daughters Margaux, Felicia, and Giana.

