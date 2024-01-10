Food Network star Darnell Ferguson was arrested Tuesday in St. Matthews, Kentucky, on felony strangulation and burglary charges.

According to a Kentucky Court of Justice case memo obtained by ET, the 36-year-old known as "SuperChef" was booked into the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections on Tuesday. He posted bail the next day. Ferguson also faces a number of misdemeanor charges, including assault, menacing, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and theft-receipt of a stolen credit or debit card following an alleged incident involving his estranged wife, Tatahda Ferguson.

The case memo states that on Jan. 2 in Jefferson County, Kentucky, Ferguson "unlawfully entered victim's (Tatahda Ferguson) residence. Once inside, [Ferguson] began yelling at victim and punching walls, causing damage to victim's residence (estimated damage under $500). [Ferguson] also grabbed victim by the neck with both hands and intentionally impeded the victim's breathing. As [Ferguson] strangled victim, he stated he would kill her."

The case memo continued, "Victim reported she was unable to breathe and lost consciousness. When victim regained consciousness, she was on the floor and [Ferguson] then ripped off the victim's shorts, causing a scratch to victim's upper thigh. After ripping victim's shorts, [Ferguson] demanded to see victim's private area and told victim she was his and no one else's. Victim reported [Ferguson's] actions placed her in fear of being sexually assaulted. Before [Ferguson] left residence, he took victim's credit card/debit card and victim's identification card."

The case memo also stated that police were called to the residence and photos were taken of the alleged injuries. The case memo states that the alleged victim had "redness, scratches and pain to her neck and a scratch to her upper thigh."

Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections

Ferguson has been ordered not to have any contact with his estranged wife.

The Louisville Courier-Journal also reported there was a protective order issued against the former Louisville restaurateur in Jefferson County Family Court on Jan. 2, the day of the alleged incident.

According to his Food Network bio, Ferguson is the host of Superchef Grudge Match. He also competed on three seasons of the Tournament of Champions, hosted by Guy Fieri, and is also a frequent judge on Chopped and Guy's Grocery Games. Ferguson recently appeared on OWN's The Big Holiday Food Fight and Food Fantasies.

"When he's not in the spotlight, Darnell is spending his time giving back to his Louisville community with his non-profit SuperChef's CAPE, as well as through organizations like Blessings in a Backpack and more," his bio states. "He has also spent much of his time speaking with high school and college students about overcoming adversity, work ethic and how to treat others."

Ferguson is scheduled back in court on Jan. 18.

