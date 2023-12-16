Family Matters star Darius McCrary is currently behind bars following his arrest over failure to pay child support.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old actor was booked on one felony count of failure to pay child support. The outlet, citing court documents, reports McCrary was arrested on Nov. 27 due to an outstanding arrearage of $52,788 as of March 12, 2019.

McCrary has pled not guilty and his bail's been set at $13,197.01. It's unclear where McCrary was taken into custody, but TMZ cites online records that show he remains behind bars. The outlet also obtained McCreary's mugshot, which shows him smiling and sporting a scruffy salt and pepper beard and a blue jumpsuit.

This isn't the first time McCrary's been arrested over failure to pay for child support. He was taken into custody in 2015 on a similar charge. McCrary has two daughters and one son.

According to Page Six, the Nov. 27 arrest marks his second arrest in as many months. The outlet reported McCrary was arrested in Redondo Beach, California on Oct. 25 for an out-of-state warrant, though it's unclear if it's related to the Nov. 27 arrest.

The cast of Family Matters. - Getty

ET last spoke with McCrary back in October 2020, when he and Kellie Shanygne Williams reunited to play brother and sister for the film Christmas in Carolina. It was Williams' idea to cast her Family Matters co-star for the film, on which she also served as a producer.

For McCrary, being back on set with Williams was simply "awesome" and felt immediately natural.

"It's like riding a bike," McCrary said. "We had a really good time. We just fall back into it. The chemistry is always there."

McCrary famously played Eddie Winslow on the hit 90s ABC sitcom, which was part of the network's prized TGIF lineup. The show, which aired from 1989 to 1997, also starred Reginald VelJohnson as Carl Winslow, Jaleel White as Steve Urkel and Jo Marie Payton as Harriette Winslow.

RELATED CONTENT: