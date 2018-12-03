Bob Guiney is a proud new dad!

The 47-year-old reality star, who was a contestant on the first season of The Bachelorette in 2003, welcomed his first child with his wife, Jessica Canyon, on Monday morning.

Named Grayson Robert Guiney, the little boy arrived in Bellevue, Washington, at 2.10 a.m., weighing 8 lbs, 3 oz and measuring 21 inches.

“Today is the greatest day!!” Guiney captioned a congratulatory hospital note on Instagram. “Our son, Grayson Robert Guiney was born early 12/3/18. @jescnayon and baby are healthy and beautiful! Mom is resting with him on her chest right now.”

“We are so excited and thankful for what this new day brings for our family,” the proud pop added.

The television host and Lupus LA ambassador announced that the couple, who have been married for two years, were expecting a baby boy by posting a collage of photos from their gender reveal on Instagram in July.

After splitting from his first wife, Jessica Lantz, Guiney competed to win over Trista Sutter on the first season of The Bachelorette. He was subsequently cast as the fourth Bachelor, choosing Estella Gardinier, but splitting with her shortly after the finale aired.

Guiney was then married to All My Children star Rebecca Budig from 2004 – 2010.

He shared his excitement about impending fatherhood over Thanksgiving, sharing a cute snap of him and Canyon posing with their dog, Phoebe, and a pumpkin while preparing for their “Party of 4.”

Congrats to the new parents!



