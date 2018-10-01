Former Bachelorette Jillian Harris Welcomes 2nd Child

Jillian Harris is a mom of two!

The 38-year-old former Bachelorette star welcomed her second child with her fiance, Justin Pasutto, over the weekend. After previously revealing they were expecting their first girl -- the couple has a 2-year-old son named Leo -- the pair shared that they named their daughter, Annie, after Harris' paternal grandmother.

Harris celebrated the newest member of their family in a sweet Instagram post on Monday.

"Welcome sweet Annie ♥️♥️♥️," Harris wrote alongside a pic of the little girl sleeping peacefully on 30-year-old Pasutto's arm. "@justinpasutto best date night ever... a little golf, a little party in the delivery room, a little push, and a new little one to love!"

The reality star also shared the news in her Instagram Story, calling the whole experience "super chill."

"Yes! You guys! The baby came! We had an amazing weekend with her," Harris gushed. "Super chill with the family. She's healthy. Delivery was great."

Pasutto got in on the love too, sharing a pic of him kissing Annie's forehead. "Hello 🌎 I’m Annie," he captioned the shot.

The couple welcomed Leo in 2016. Just four months later, on Christmas morning, Pasutto popped the question to his longtime girlfriend. Watch the video below for more on the adorable family:

