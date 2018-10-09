JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are getting real.

The Bachelorette couple aren’t holding anything back on their new Kin Network web series, Engaged with JoJo and Jordan, and Tuesday’s episode is no exception. ET has an exclusive first look at the episode, in which Fletcher cries while recalling one particular fight that almost ended their relationship.

As the Texas-based real estate developer reveals, her and Rodgers’ relationship was smooth sailing before he popped the question on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2016. “I don’t think the real difficulties began until after the final rose,” she says. “That’s when things really blew up for us, and we didn’t know how to prepare for that.”

It started with a big tabloid claiming that Rodgers was cheating on Fletcher, all while they were moving into a new home together in Dallas. “I don’t know if I always shared with you how it made me feel, because I think there was a part of me that was scared that he would get mad at me,” Fletcher confesses.

“It ended up being a fight,” Rodgers says.

“A huge fight, a blowout fight,” Fletcher confirms.

“We didn’t know how to communicate with each other, and our feelings are both getting hurt. There’s tabloids about me, so I’m getting defensive, and hurt. And then I’m like, ‘Why are you believing that?’ We’re just getting to know each other, so a lot of times, unfortunately, I think we kind of held in those feelings,” Rodgers shares. “And that was terrible.”

The pair finally came together when Fletcher reached her breaking point.

“Not having your family and not having your friends, and feeling like you don’t have each other, you feel so alone. I just said, ‘Listen, I feel alone right now. And I need you, and I need us,’” Fletcher recalls, breaking into tears. “And I guess not having anyone led me to back to you, and got us to talk again and communicate.

“I’m so glad that we were able to get through it, but it was hard. It was really hard,” she adds.

Watch below.

It's been over two years since fans watched Fletcher and Rodgers get engaged on TV, and while they might not be thinking about marriage just yet, they're definitely in it for the long haul. Fletcher opened up to ET about how her and Rodgers' relationship had evolved last August, a year after her Bachelorette season finale.

"[Our relationship has changed] so much," Fletcher confessed. "I was telling Becca [Tilley] the other day, I feel like I've gotten to the point where it's been a little over a year since our finale, and I look back and our relationship has grown into something so much stronger and more beautiful than I think we even expected to happen. It's just awesome. We get each other, our relationship is good, I'm really happy."

See more on Fletcher and Rodgers in the video below, and join ET's Bachelor Nation Facebook group here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelorette' Alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Launch New Web Series

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Talk 'Baby Fever,' New Season of 'The Bachelorette' (Exclusive)

JoJo Fletcher on Engagement to Jordan Rodgers 1 Year Later, Why They're Not 'Rushing Into' Marriage (Exclusive)

Related Gallery