Former Disney Executive Dave Hollis' Cause of Death Revealed

Dave Hollis' cause of death has been determined, just months after his sudden death at the age of 47.

According to NBC News, who obtained the autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office in Austin, Texas Tuesday, the former Disney executive and ex-husband of podcaster, Rachel Hollis, died of "toxic effects of cocaine, ethanol, and fentanyl."

Per the report, Dave's death was ruled an accident, with the medical examiner's office noting that authorities found Dave unresponsive and declared him dead at the scene.

The medical examiner also reported that high blood pressure and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease were additional factors in his death, which according to the National Institutes of Health, is a condition that occurs when plaque builds up in the arteries.

Dave had a "dilated and enlarged heart," as well as a history of high blood pressure, depression and alcohol and drug abuse, the report said.

The report continued, "Mr. Hollis' underlying natural disease of the heart would have predisposed it to developing an abnormal rhythm, particularly in the presence of a stimulant drug such as cocaine."

Dave's family confirmed his death in a Feb. 14 statement to the Los Angeles Times, in which they shared that he passed suddenly at his home in Texas after being hospitalized for heart issues.

Following the news, Rachel took to Instagram to address the devastating loss.

"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," the Girl, Wash Your Face author wrote. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

The couple, who share four children, announced in June 2020 that they were splitting up after 16 years of marriage. The pair worked together as well, with Dave joining Rachel's content company as chief executive in 2018, after a 17-year career with Walt Disney Studios.

Rachel further discussed Dave's death on her podcast, in which she shared how she's helping their children navigate the loss of their father.

"My way of helping them through this is, whatever you are feeling is fair and allowed and real to you," she said in the Feb. 27 episode. "You are allowed to feel those feelings. We're sad, we're angry, we're confused and we're all the feelings. But we're very strong. We're very close. We're a very tight group. And it's gonna take some time but we are going to be OK."

