Podcaster and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis is mourning the death of her ex-husband, Dave Hollis. The former Disney executive died suddenly at his home in Texas at the age of 47. His family confirmed his death in a Feb. 14 statement to the Los Angeles Times, in which they shared that Dave's death comes after a recent hospitalization for heart issues.

Rachel took to Instagram Tuesday where she also confirmed Dave's death, calling the news "devastating."



"I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," the Girl, Wash Your Face author wrote. "Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

The couple, who share four children, announced in June 2020 that they were splitting up after 16 years of marriage.

"We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don't," Rachel wrote on Instagram at the time. "We have worked endlessly over the last three years to make this work."

She continued, "And have come to the conclusion that it is healthier and more respectful for us to choose this as the end of our journey as a married couple."

The couple remained committed to co-parenting their kids, with Dave writing in a Feb. 2021 Instagram post, "We’ll forever have a partnership in raising these humans, the good memories of our marriage offsetting the things that didn’t work."

He added, "But that was, on the other side, also the RIGHT & BEST thing for each of us & for our kids as they get raised by the better versions of us."

Before joining Rachel's content company as chief executive in 2018, Dave -- who also served as a motivational speaker -- spent 17 years at Walt Disney Studios.

