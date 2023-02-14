Marc Anthony's Wife Nadia Announces Pregnancy Two Weeks After Wedding

Marc Anthony and his new wife, Nadia Ferreira, revealed the perfect Valentine's Day gift to each other -- a new baby!

The legendary singer and former Miss Universe contestant announced on Tuesday that she's pregnant. They each took to Instagram and shared a photo of her baby bump and each of their hands gently resting on her belly.

"Best Valentine's Gift Ever!!! Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives. ♥️," they captioned the post.

The news comes just two weeks after the couple said "I do" during a star-studded wedding ceremony at the Perez Art Museum in Miami.

David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman were some of the attendees.

It was a black-tie affair, with a source exclusively telling ET that the couple's 250 guests arrived for the ceremony at 7:00 p.m. and partied into the night, with most guests leaving the venue around 4:00 a.m.

Ferreira, 23 wore a lace gown by Galia Lahav, while Anthony, 54, meanwhile, was dapper in Christian Dior.

This will be Ferreira's first child and this will mark Anthony's seventh child. He first became a father in June 1994 when Debbie Rosado gave birth to a daughter, Ariana. They welcomed a son, Chase, less than a year later. Anthony and Dayanara Torres then welcomed sons Christian and Ryan in 2001 and 2003, and he welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 with Jennifer Lopez.

Congrats!

