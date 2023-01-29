Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday.

The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.

It was a black-tie affair, with a source exclusively telling ET that the couple's 250 guests arrived for the ceremony at 7:00 p.m. and partied into the night, with most guests leaving the venue around 4:00 a.m. Ferreira, 23 wore a lace gown by Galia Lahav, while Anthony, 54, meanwhile, was dapper in Christian Dior.

"Nadia looked absolutely stunning in her elegant lace dress by Galia Lahav and when Marc saw her for the first time, he teared up and was emotional," the source tells ET.

DJ Cassidy, who DJ'd Jay-Z and Beyonce's wedding, and most recently Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, was on the turn tables, with a performance from Remini’s husband Angelo's Latin band, kicking things off during dinner. Latin food was served along with steak and lobster.

Cassidy got everyone on the dance floor with a medley of tracks which included everything from "September" by Earth Wind and Fire, "Despacito", Pit Bull's "Give Me Everything Tonight", "We Are Family" and of course, Anthony's classic "Vivir mi Vida."

Backgrid

The source tells ET that the ceremony and cocktail hour took place in a different part of the museum with guests ushered to a huge outdoor tent overlooking the water in Miami. The tent was decorated in all-white florals, while the ceiling, walls, centerpieces, stage and dance floor were all covered with white roses.

Per the source, the couple danced their first dance to "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker before speeches by the wedding party began. David served as Anthony's best man and gave one of the first speeches of the night.

"It was very endearing, and the room was moved. He mentioned how long they have known each other and how they instantly became friends," the source tells ET of the soccer star's emotional speech. Mexican businessman, Carlos Slim, was Anthony's other best man, with Slim's wife serving as Ferreira's maid of honor.

After the ceremony, DJ Cassidy invited guests upstairs for an afterparty on the second level of the museum, overlooking the water. The source tells ET that the dance floor was a huge party, and not one person was sitting.

In addition to the bride and groom, the source says the Beckhams were on the dance floor all night, with David and Anthony even having a dance-off.

Everyone seemed very happy and was having a great time, the source shares. Hayek was also seen living it up on the dance floor with the Magic Mike's Last Dance star dancing with both the bride and groom.

The source adds, "Nadia and Marc looked like they were on cloud nine and neither of them stopped smiling throughout the entire night. The whole wedding was a fairytale, and you could feel the love between Marc and Nadia. They were both beaming with happiness."

The couple's lavish Miami wedding comes after comes eight months after Anthony Ferreira got engaged in May.

Ferreira shared the happy news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her and Anthony's hands. The pic showed off Ferreira's large engagement ring, as well as a tattoo of a thick black line that Anthony has on his left ring finger.

Instagram / Nadia Ferreira

"Engagement partyyyyy!!!" Ferreira wrote alongside the shot.

This wedding marks Anthony's fourth marriage. He was previously married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, to Lopez from 2004 to 2014 and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.

In addition to Anthony's children with Lopez, he shares Ariana, 28, with Rosado; Chase, 26, whom he adopted with Rosado; Cristian, 21, with Torres and Ryan, 18, with Torres. It's unclear if any of Anthony's older children were in attendance Saturday evening.

RELATED CONTENT:

Where Marc Anthony Was During Ex Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend

Everything to Know About Marc Anthony's Fiancée Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Happy Birthday Marc Anthony! ET's Best Moments With the Star This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery