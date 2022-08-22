Where Marc Anthony Was During Ex Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Weekend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's second wedding was a star-studded affair, but ex-husband Marc Anthony was notably not among the celebrity guests.
The Vivir Mi Vida singer was not one of the famous faces who descended on Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, for the couple's second wedding this weekend. While it's unclear if the singer was even invited to his ex-wife's soirée, Anthony was instead spotted at a marina in Miami, Florida, on Sunday, where he was snapped saluting. Earlier in the weekend, his fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, also shared a photo of herself on Instagram posing on a boat in Miami, seemingly confirming that's how the pair was spending their weekend. "Weekend mood ☀️," she captioned the picture.
While they were soaking up the sun in Florida, Lopez and Affleck were celebrating their marriage with a second ceremony in front of family and friends all dressed in white, including their children. While Lopez and Anthony share twins Max and Emme, 14, Affleck and ex-wife Jennifer Garner are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
As for Garner, she was spotted in Sam's Club in South Charleston, West Virginia, where she grew up, over the weekend.
Lopez and Anthony married in 2004 and announced their separation in 2011. They reportedly first met at Paul Simon's 1998 Broadway musical, The Capeman, in which Anthony starred.
Following Affleck and Lopez's first wedding in Las Vegas, a source told ET that the famous exes have been nothing but supportive of the newlyweds.
“Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner all still get along relatively well and share special places in each other's hearts,” the source said. “There is no ill will from anyone and the mutual goal and focus is zero drama and to prioritize being great parents to their children."
Ditto for the children!
“Their kids are feeling more united as a family since the Vegas wedding and they are all super excited to see what the future holds for all of them,” the source said. “They all get along really well.”
