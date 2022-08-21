Jennifer Garner did some bulk shopping during ex-husband, Ben Affleck’s wedding weekend with Jennifer Lopez.

According to TMZ, the 13 Going on 30 actress was spotted in Sam's Club in South Charleston, West Virginia -- showing that she was not in attendance for the nuptials, which took place in Georgia over the weekend.

Although it's unclear which items she picked up, Garner was seen in the store with an older gentleman and a man who appears to be her boyfriend, John Miller. The actress also was in good spirits as she posed with pictures for fans.

Garner, 50, was married to Affleck until their divorce in 2018. They share three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, -- who were on hand to watch their father say, “I do.”

In July, when Affleck and Lopez tied the knot during a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Garner spent her time in Lake Tahoe.

During her time away, the actress took in the picturesque scenery during a high-flying paragliding adventure and snapped a smiling selfie while biking near the water, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Garner has been supportive of Affleck and his rekindled romance, along with Lopez’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, who is the father of her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

“Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner all still get along relatively well and share special places in each other's hearts,” a source told ET. “There is no ill will from anyone and the mutual goal and focus is zero drama and to prioritize being great parents to their children."

Affleck and Lopez celebrated their nuptials with a three-day wedding ceremony in front of their closest family and friends. The pair held the event on Affleck’s property in Riceboro, Georgia. The big day was attended by actors Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, Matt Damon and more.

A source told ET that the guests for the couple's second wedding at Affleck's estate in Riceboro, Georgia wore white for Saturday's big soiree.

An eyewitness told ET, "Guests were gathering at The Perry Lane Hotel [in Savannah] to head to Jennifer and Ben's wedding." The source added. "Everyone is dressed in white with most women in white dresses and gowns, and most men in white suits, a majority in linen material, but the dress code features a wide variety. Some men are in white shorts and sneakers and there is a female guest in a white fringe leather jacket and sparkly cowboy hat."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Visits Lake Tahoe as Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez

Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Wedding: All Guests Wear White

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Officially Marry Again With Second 'I Do'

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Weekend: Damon, Others Arrive

Jennifer Garner Enjoys Weekend in Lake Tahoe as Ben Affleck Marries Jennifer Lopez This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery