Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in Georgia with their family! Ahead of their second wedding this weekend, an eyewitness spotted the couple and their respective children at a Georgia coffee shop.

Lopez shares 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex, Marc Anthony, while Affleck and his ex, Jennifer Garner, are parents to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

"Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their kids went to Gallery Espresso for some coffee yesterday," an eyewitness tells ET of the family's Thursday outing. "They were all really sweet, friendly, lovely and down to earth."

"Ben ordered an iced latte and Jen said, 'Ooh, I could go for a vanilla latte,'" the eyewitness adds. "Ben's kids complimented the barista that they ordered from on her purple hair and nose ring. They said they were here in town visiting. Ben tipped $200."

A second eyewitness adds, "Jennifer Lopez visited Glow MedSpa yesterday while Ben and their kids got coffee next door at Gallery Espresso. Jennifer seemed very happy and lovely."

"Like many lucky Savannahians, we spotted the glowing Mrs. Affleck enjoying our downtown," Courtney Victor, the owner of Savannah's Glow MedSpas, tells ET. "We at Glow are so happy for their rekindled romance, and commend any bride brave enough to celebrate in Georgia during August!”

The same day as the couple's coffee shop visit, Lopez and Affleck, along with several members of their brood, were spotted shopping in Savannah, Georgia. Affleck sported a beige button up, jeans and a baseball cap for the outing, while Lopez coordinated in high-waisted pants and a spaghetti strap crop top.

"Jen and Ben walked around near Wrights Square Vintage and Retro Mall yesterday and walked into a couple of stores and shopped," a third eyewitness tells ET. "They were very polite and friendly. They were low key and just looked like they were enjoying the day out. There weren't too many paparazzi following them, and they just seemed like a regular family and couple out and about."

BACKGRID

BACKGRID

Lopez and Affleck are set to tie the knot this weekend at the actor's Riceboro, Georgia, estate, which he purchased in 2003 when he was first dating his now-wife.

"Ben has always loved the country, outdoors and being by the water. Georgia has always been a special and peaceful place for him," a source previously told ET. "He has always felt at ease there. He got his home in Riceboro when he was dating Jen and loved that they could be low key and private there... It's no question that Ben and Jen love the location."

While, at one point, Affleck tried to sell the home, which sits on 87 acres, he ended up holding on to the property.

"Ben and Jen feel like it was meant to be," the source said. "They are very happy to have the home and can't wait to celebrate their special day there together."

As for the home's location, the source said that the property, which includes a 6,000 square foot main house and a 10,000 square foot guest host, is "in a quiet, private and exclusive neighborhood with lots of amenities."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that "Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia" following their Las Vegas ceremony in July. Jay Shetty is set to officiate the nuptials.

"It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family," the source said. "Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Will Be Officiated by Viral Life Coach (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Inside Ben Affleck and J.Lo's 87-Acre 'Big House' Wedding Property

What to Know About J.Lo, Ben Affleck's Wedding Officiant Jay Shetty

The History Behind J.Lo and Ben Affleck's Second Wedding Location

Related Gallery