Preparations are underway for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and ET has learned that the home is nothing short of special.

Located roughly 45 minutes south of Savannah on Georgia's Hampton Island, the Affleck property is a private estate spanning 87 acres, a source tells ET. Surrounded by a deep-water dock, the 6,000-square-foot main house -- a recreation of a Greek Revival Southern Mansion -- has been called "The Big House." The home was designed by Jim Strickland, founder of Architectural Concepts and a leader in coastal historic design and development.

But that's not all. There's also the Oyster House, a 10,000-square-foot guest house on the property, which has three master suites and six bunk bedrooms. The bunk beds were salvaged from merchant marine ships.

Then there's the Summer House, a screened-in building at the dock, which houses a prep kitchen. A copy of Ernest Hemingway's boat, the Pilar, is permanently docked on-site.

Though a separate source tells ET that Affleck was thinking about selling the property, it's not currently on the market. When it was, Richard Mopper of Engel & Völkers held the listing.

The island is just as impressive as "The Big House" that sits on it, measuring out at about 4,500 acres with approximately 2,000 acres of high land. The island was under development in 2005 and later acquired by an Atlanta developer. In addition to Affleck's estate, the island boasts a world-class equestrian center, a now-closed Junior Championship Golf Course, several cottages for members' use, a helipad and shed for seaplane arrival, as well as a farm area and two small spas.

A separate source tells ET that Affleck's Georgia mansion is the perfect place for the pair's private wedding, noting that the residence is incredibly secluded. While it does sit on the waterfront, it's shielded by parkland and marshes. In order to access it, one would have to boat through windy conditions and a partly shallow web of creeks.

"His place is completely private," the source shares. "Even the golf course that used to surround his estate has since overgrown. It's really out in the wilderness."

The property is still accessible, with the source noting that you can get to it by car, boat, and plane. "Ben often arrives by plane," the source adds. "There's a small airport and seaplanes near his residence." Still, it doesn't sound like wedding crashers are even a possibility since additional security has been brought in to patrol the private roads leading to Ben's property as well as the waterway, according to a source.

While the pair have only just arrived in Georgia, the set-up for the couple's wedding has been in progress for more than a week. "Preparations for the backyard tent started a week and a half ago," a source says. "It's massive."

All the planning will be worth it when the couple gets to say "I do" in front of their family and friends at a place that has long been a part of their love story. The property was initially purchased by the Gone Girl star in 2003 when the now-newlyweds were dating for the first time. The couple was previously photographed at the home in September 2003, where they were spotted enjoying a ride in the Chevy Convertible from the movie Gigli, a film in which they both starred.

Although they're already married, having first tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding in July, now is their chance to celebrate on a larger scale.

"Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have a big celebration in Georgia," a source told ET following their Vegas ceremony.

Earlier this week, a source told ET, "Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia. It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family. Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

