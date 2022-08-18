Leave it to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to take the sentimental route for their second wedding celebration. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend at the 50-year-old actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, and it seems they have a long history with the house.

The home where Lopez and Affleck are set to say "I do" in front of their family and friends was initially purchased by the Gone Girl star in 2003 when the now newlyweds were dating for the first time. The couple was previously photographed at the home in September 2003 where they were spotted enjoying a ride in the Chevy Convertible from the movie Gigli, a film in which they both starred.

"Ben has always loved the country, outdoors and being by the water," a source now tells ET. "Georgia has always been a special and peaceful place for him. He has always felt at ease there. He got his home in Riceboro when he was dating Jen and loved that they could be low key and private there. He used to keep a personal boat by his property and hang out on the water. When he first purchased the home, it was a reconstruction of a plantation style home done by architect Jim Strickland. Ben and Jen redid the house to be to their personal taste. It's no question that Ben and Jen love the location."

The area spans more than one of Affleck’s famous relationships. “When Ben and Jen were no longer together, Ben would still go to Georgia for family vacations with his kids and Jen Garner,” the source added.

While Lopez and Affleck broke up in 2004 and spent nearly two decades apart before rekindling their romance in February 2021, Affleck still owns the property.

Affleck listed the Hampton Island home in 2018 for for $8.9 million in 2018 and lowered the price to $7.6 the following year. After he failed to sell the mansion, he took it off the market in June 2020, according to Radar, and now it will be the venue for their big wedding celebration.

"The property didn't end up selling, and Ben and Jen feel like it was meant to be" the source now tells ET. "They are very happy to have the home and can't wait to celebrate their special day there together."

According to Homes & Gardens, the estate is set on 35 hectares of land and features a main home which has 557 square meters of living space as well as a veranda that overlooks the North Newport River. The "Big House," as it's called, boasts special pinewood flooring, arched fireplaces and four-meter high ceilings.

A second living space on Affleck's lot is the secluded spot called the "Summer House," and a third home on the property is named the "Oyster House," which is 930 square meters and offers three large suites and five bedrooms. Equestrian facilities and access to the water from a private deep-water dock are among the other unique areas on Affleck's property.

"The home is located in a quiet, private and exclusive neighborhood with lots of amenities," the source says. "They can visit and invite friends over and not be concerned about paparazzi and attention. It's a unique town where the community has gotten used to seeing Ben out and about and don't get very starstruck. It's always exciting for locals to see him out, but people don't really bother him. He likes to frequent Vinnie Van GoGo's and other restaurants in Savannah."

While Lopez and Affleck first tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding in July, they've been focused on creating a perfect celebration weekend at the home which is near and dear to their hearts. The two have "kept their celebrating to a minimum as they plan to have a bigger gathering within the next few weeks," a source told ET following their Vegas ceremony.

"Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have big celebration in Georgia," the source added, referring to Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner, and Lopez's previous weddings to Marc Anthony, Chris Judd and Ojani Noa.

Earlier this week, a source told ET, "Ben and Jen are so excited to have their wedding celebration this weekend in Georgia. It's a special place for them as a couple and they can't wait to celebrate their love in front of their friends and family. Their loved ones are so happy for them and everyone is looking forward to getting together and celebrating."

