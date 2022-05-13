Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony is engaged! The 53-year-old singer is set to tie the knot with Nadia Ferreira, a 23-year-old model who finished as the first runner-up at Miss Universe 2021.

Ferreira shared the happy news on her Instagram Story, posting a photo of her and Anthony's hands. The pic showed off Ferreira's large engagement ring, as well as a tattoo of a thick black line that Anthony has on his left ring finger.

"Engagement partyyyyy!!!" Ferreira wrote alongside the shot.

The pair celebrated their engagement at Sexy Fish Miami on Thursday. The pair arrived around 9:30 p.m. with a group of friends, and partied the night away until 1 a.m., when they were seen exiting the restaurant while smiling and holding hands.

Anthony and Ferreira made their relationship Instagram official in March. "May God multiply all that you wish us," Anthony captioned a cuddled up pic of him and Ferreira at the time.

"Always like this," Ferreira commented on her beau's post.

The next month, she shared a pic of her and her now-fiancé dressed to the nines, writing, "love is in the air."

This will be Anthony's fourth marriage. He was married to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017.

He has six kids: Ariana, 28, with Debbie Rosado; Chase, 26, whom he adopted with Rosado; Cristian, 21, with Torres; Ryan, 18, with Torres; and 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with Lopez.

