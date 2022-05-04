Kat Graham Engaged to Darren Genet

Kat Graham has reason to celebrate: she said "yes" after director-producer Darren Genet popped the question!

According to People, the Vampire Diaries star and Genet were on vacation in Mexico for his birthday a few weeks ago when he asked her to marry him. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to the outlet. A source told People that "Kat is madly in love and couldn't be happier."

The 32-year-old actress and Genet, 52, have been romantically linked since 2017. While Genet was also a producer for the hit CW series, People reports the couple did not meet on the set of The Vampire Diaries.

Graham and Genet have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They've made few public appearances together, and he sporadically appears on Graham's Instagram page. She last posted a picture of them together for Christmas.

In that post, they're sharing a kiss in front of a Christmas tree while she sipped on some champagne. In a previous post in August, she shared a photo of her sitting on his lap and captioning it, "My brilliant amazing talented love! Finally ready to show the world what we’ve been working on for 4 years… TOMORROW."

