Kym Johnson Herjavec and Joey Fatone are reuniting... and this time, it's outside of the ballroom!

The former Dancing With the Stars partners have teamed up once again for UPtv's original movie, Love Alaska, and ET has your exclusive first look at the two in action.

The TV movie follows the story of Maggie Richards (Sarah Podemski), a young doctor who inherits her uncle's practice in her small hometown of Love, Alaska. When she returns to the place where she grew up, she discovers that some things have changed -- like the fact that her childhood friend, Finn O'Rourke (Victor Zinck Jr.), has grown into a handsome, but troubled, man.

Fatone plays the role of Hank, whom the singer describes as "a quirky kind of guy."

"He's trying to find his kind of true love," he teases. "I think I just always love being a different character ... just having fun with that!"

Herjavec, meanwhile, portrays the "hysterical, over-the-top" Emma.

"She's very funny," the professional dancer explains. "She's definitely wanting to find love."

"She wants a man, so she's a little crazy," she adds. "She's very fun and very optimistic."

Herjavec and Fatone previously competed together on season four of Dancing With the Stars, placing second to Apolo Anton Ohno and his pro partner, Julianne Hough.

They competed a second time together for season 15's All-Stars version of the show (they were the second couple to be eliminated) and the *NSYNC star also made an appearance during Trio Night of season 27 with John Schneider and Emma Slater.

Love Alaska premieres Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on UPtv.

