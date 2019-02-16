Kym Herjavec has been putting in some serious time at the gym since welcoming her twins!

The former Dancing With the Stars pro took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a side-by-side photos of herself nine months pregnant, and now holding her two kids: son Hudson and daughter Haven. Kym welcomed the babies with her husband, Robert Herjavec, in April 2018.

Kym sports black bikinis in both of the photos, with her baby bump (and now adorable babies) seemingly the only difference between the snaps. "#9monthchallenge," the BOD by Kym owner and professional dancer wrote alongside the post.

During an interview with ET last June, Kym opened up about slowly starting to focus on fitness again after giving birth.

"For the first six weeks, I didn't do anything but be with the babies," she explained. "I did lose quite a bit of weight that first six weeks just from sheer exhaustion and taking care of two twins. So, that just happened naturally. I was also wearing some support garments and things like that that they gave me at the hospital, and I think that helped with my stomach muscles."

"It was just eating well and staying hydrated and the sheer exhaustion of looking after babies in that first six weeks," she added.

After that, Kym started incorporating Pilates into her routine, which she did throughout her pregnancy. "I just eased myself [back] into it, because you have to really start all over again, and I love that."

"I'm starting to feel like I've got abs; I'm starting to feel my abs again. And then I've just been doing a little bit of cardio. I want to start teaching again, so I've been back at my studio, just doing my dance fitness classes. A little bit of dance cardio, nothing too crazy... and some Pilates to engage that core again," she shared.

See more in the video below.

