Kym Johnson Shares Bikini Snap With Her Precious Twins: 'Double Trouble'

Dancing With the Stars veteran Kym Johnson Herjavec just gifted her loyal fans a new precious photo of her twin babies, Hudson Robert and Haven Mae, taking a dip for the very first time.

“Double trouble at the pool 👶👶 #3monthsold #firstswim,” she captioned a photo of her little ones wearing matching white sunhats and bright swimsuits, clearly ready for the new challenge. Meanwhile, Kim displayed her slim post-baby body in a black bikini. She completed the look with shades, a bandeau top and a flowing white shawl.

Kim and her husband, Robert Herjavec, welcomed the twins in April and ever since, they’ve treated followers to several images of their little ones on Instagram, including photos of the twins decked out in Croatia’s colors to root for their father’s native country during the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"The cheering squad," she captioned the moment, along with Croatia's flag and a soccer ball emoji.

"I'm just so happy," she told ET in June. "I was just hoping that the babies would be healthy... and to have two beautiful, healthy babies is the most incredible thing.”

"Robert's been great," she added. "He's been taking care of me and the babies. I saw the picture of [Dwayne] 'the Rock' [Johnson] feeding his girlfriend [while she was breastfeeding], and Robert was doing the same thing to me -- feeding me as I was feeding the babies. It's really nice to see him with the kids."

