'Bachelor' Alum Erica Rose Welcomes Baby No. 2

Erica Rose's sweet family just got a little bit bigger!

The Bachelor alum welcomed her second child, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a slideshow of precious pics of her newborn baby girl. Aspen Rose Sanders is Rose's first child with husband Charles Sanders. She's also mom to 1-year-old daughter Holland from a previous relationship.

"Welcome to the world Aspen Rose Sanders. We love you so much. Our family already feels more complete. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👧 #babygirl #sisters #girlmom #newborn," she wrote. Among the photos Rose shared are a sweet family shot, a snap of herself with baby Aspen and another shot of Sanders with their daughter.

Rose first competed on Prince Lorenzo Borghese's season of The Bachelor in 2006, and later appeared on Bachelor Pad in 2012.

She tied the knot with Sanders last December in a lavish ceremony in Houston, Texas, with Bachelor alums like Prince Lorenzo, Vienna Girardi, Renee Simlak and AshLee Frazier in attendance.

It's been a big summer for Bachelor babies. Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowskywelcomed her second child, son Riley, in May -- and has been candid with ET about the changes her family has experienced as a family of four.

Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Former ‘Bachelorette’ Jillian Harris Reveals the Sex of Baby No. 2

'Bachelor' Sean Lowe Reveals How Having Baby No. 2 Has Changed Him (Exclusive)

Ali Fedotowsky Says She and Her Husband Haven't Slept in the Same Bed Since Welcoming Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery