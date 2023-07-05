Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chirlane McCray told the New York Times they are separating.

The former first couple of New York have been married for 29 years.

They say they still plan to live together, but will date other people.

De Blasio cited his time as mayor and the COVID-19 pandemic as two major sources of strain on their relationship.

They told the Times that they made the decision two months ago, and decided the best way to go public with the news was to give an interview, rather than issue a joint statement.

Even at this moment of change, this is a love story https://t.co/NGG7ejV1yF — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 5, 2023

"Even at this moment of change, this is a love story," de Blasio wrote on Twitter.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on July 5, 2023 at 9:07 a.m. ET.

