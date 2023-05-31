Rhea Perlman is opening up about her marriage to Danny DeVito, despite being separated from the actor since 2012.

Speaking with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on an episode of her podcast, Wiser Than Me, Perlman talked about her relationship with the Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, living alone and her body confidence journey.

"Danny and I, we are still married… and we are still very good friends and we see each other a lot. And our family is still the most important thing to both of us," Perlman said of her relationship status with the 78-year-old actor.

In October 2012, ET exclusively revealed that the two actors were separating after more than 30 years of marriage. DeVito and Perlman tied the knot in January 1982 and went on to have three children -- daughters Lucy and Grace and son Jacob.

Looking back on the separation, Perlman admitted, "I'm not gonna sugarcoat it, it was very difficult at first. And there were a lot of reasons that we separated… It took time for us to come to this somehow pretty decent understanding and relationship with each other."

The couple worked together on the classic sitcom Taxi and appeared onscreen in the 1996 film Matilda. In 1992, DeVito and Perlman founded Jersey Films, a production company behind many movie hits including Pulp Fiction, Garden State, Erin Brockovich and Freedom Writers.

Sharing an update on her living situation, the Cheers star revealed that despite enjoying having time to herself, she doesn't like living alone. "I live alone with my little dog, who is my partner in life now. I don’t like living alone. I like being alone. I like having time to myself. When I was living with Danny and the kids were all in college or wherever…if he went away to do something, [I thought] oh good, I have like two weeks where I can do whatever I want. But, when it's every day, it's not my favorite," she said.

Perlman, 75, then opened up to Louis-Dreyfus about staying fit, having body confidence and regretting wasting time "ragging" on herself over the years. "I just wish I'd spent less time questioning myself all the time," she said.

Listen to Perlman and Louis-Dreyfus' full Wiser Than Me episode here.

