Talk about the beginning of a beautiful friendship!

Nowadays, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito are a couple of Hollywood legends. But in 1967, the pair was just a couple of strangers who shared a joint at the beach one day.

DeVito landed the cover of the latest issue of Cigar Aficionado, and Douglas, his longtime pal, was interviewed for the issue’s cover story where he revealed their psychedelic first meeting.

“I was on the beach, looking out at the Long Island Sound and this guy walks up to me, with this long head of hair, if you can imagine. He says ‘You get high?’” Douglas explains. “We were both 1967 potheads, so we smoked a joint and that was the beginning of a long, long friendship.”

As for DeVito, during his interview, he happily shared his own outlook as his 74th birthday quickly approaches.

“I hope I live as long as I can and have fun while doing it,” he says. “You’ve got to look at the bright side. I don’t have projects in my mind or thoughts about what I want to do once I leave this table. I’ve visited a lot of places and I’d like to see more. I don’t know what will happen. I just look forward to the next step.”

“When I was a kid, I always learned the lesson that things are just things,” he also shares. “Your bike got stolen? Well, that’s tough but it ain’t the end of the world…Really, it’s stuff. It’s just stuff. You’re gonna get crazy about things?”

He also discussed producing Pulp Fiction, a film that has gone on to become emblematic of the '90s.

“I had the ability to embrace young filmmakers and that’s what I did,” he explains. “I felt I was somebody who could protect their integrity, to support them and keep others from tampering with their ideas or vision. They turned Pulp Fiction down at TriStar because it was ‘too dark.’ Meanwhile, their big film of the moment was Cliffhanger, with people hanging off of cliffs.

“I remember we had 20 walkouts at the first screening of Pulp Fiction," he continues. "If someone handed me a 155-page script today by a basically unknown person who had the spirit and commitment that Quentin Tarantino had, I’d get that movie made.”

DeVito’s issue of Cigar Aficionado is on newsstands now.

