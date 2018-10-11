Michael Douglas is headed to Netflix!

The 74-year-old actor is the latest big name to join the streaming service in the upcoming series The Kominsky Method — and only ET is bringing you an exclusive first look at the new trailer.

Douglas is taking on the role of the once famous Sandy Kominsky who is now navigating his golden years alongside his longtime agent and friend Norman Newlander, played by Academy Award-winning actor Alan Arkin. Together, the two friends tackle life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The eight-episode series, which is being described as both “comedic and emotional,” was created by TV powerhouse Chuck Lorre.

The Kominsky Method premieres Nov. 16 on Netflix.

