After making her television debut on L.A. Law in 1992, Lisa Edelstein has been working nonstop, becoming a fixture on the small screen thanks to notable roles on Ally McBeal, Felicity, House and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

Following the end of the Bravo dramedy in July, the actress quickly returned to TV with recurring roles on the ABC hit medical drama, The Good Doctor, and Netflix’s upcoming Chuck Lorre comedy, The Kominsky Method, starring Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin.

“It’s so awesome. [Working with] Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, I’m in a little bit of heaven,” Edelstein tells ET's Lauren Zima. On the series, she plays Norman’s (Arkin) estranged daughter, Phoebe, whom she describes as “a liar, a narcissist and a drug addict. She’s a terrible daughter and she’s so much fun to play.”

The new series features a lot of “pinch me” moments thanks to its stellar cast and many A-list guest stars, including Ann-Margret, Jay Leno and Corbin Bernsen. “At some point in your career, you see people over and over again,” she says of reuniting with the L.A. Law actor. “It’s so exciting.”

And the Kominsky Method is just the latest in a long line of many “moments in your life” that Edelstein fondly recalls. “The first moment like that for me professionally was certainly on Seinfeld,” she says, before looking back on her recurring role as Laurie, a love interest for Rob Lowe’s Sam Seaborn, on the first season of The West Wing.

“And then West Wing, lying in bed with Rob Lowe in my underwear. I mean, when I was growing up, Rob Lowe was the biggest star and I was in love with Rob Lowe. Then I was in my underwear in a bedroom scene with him on an incredible set with remarkable people and it was one of those moments you wanted to tell your 16-year-old self, like, ‘Go for it. You’re good!’”

Believing you have to cherish in those moments, Edelstein says “it’s important to speak to your younger self” and reflect on where she is today.

The Kominsky Method debuts Nov. 16 on Netflix.

