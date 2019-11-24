In between interviews, press conferences and photocalls for their upcoming adventure film, Jumanji: The Next Level, Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito decided to inject some unexpected surprise and whimsy into a local wedding.

The pair was busy promoting the hotly anticipated sequel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and -- according to an Instagram video Johnson posted on Sunday -- they were relaxing in the evening, sipping tequila by their pool, when they overheard the sounds of a fun wedding.

On a whim, the duo decided to crash the wedding -- while being followed by cameras that were filming them -- and proceeded to surprise the delighted bride and groom.

Grabbing a mic, they serenaded the newlyweds with a charming rendition of Nat King Cole's iconic "Unforgettable," and dispensed marriage advice, including the "five words" they live by: "Yes honey, you are right."

"I’ve never crashed a wedding, but with Devito this was truly UNFORGETTABLE," Johnson captioned the video of the fun escapades.

"We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila, enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios," Johnson added. "It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong."

Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max," the actor concluded. "Beautiful family."

It's yet another example of Johnson being an absolutely awesome human.

Jumanji: The Next Level swings into theaters Dec. 13. Check out the video below to hear more.

