Jumanji: The Next Levelis filled with plenty of muscles and laughs!

Only ET was behind the scenes of the sequel, where we got the inside scoop from Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Awkwafina.

"This time around, Danny DeVito turns into me," The Rock says. "Danny Glover turns into Kevin Hart. Awkwafina comes on and she creates this awesome new character."

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang returns, but things have changed. As they attempt to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave unknown territory, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.

"You know, I thought I was doing a rom-com," Awkwafina joking says before attempting a stunt.

"She's got moves -- and she's got sass and style and zest and magic," Black says of the Crazy Rich Asians star's secretive role.

Johnson adds, "It's really unlimited with who can come in and become these avatars.

Behind the scenes, there was a little bit of Black dancing in the snow, Nick Jonas getting dramatic and playing dead, and then, of course, play fighting between Johnson and Hart. The cast is also doing many of their own stunts, which can get tricky at times.

"You can't make a movie without great relationships," Hart expresses.

Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters on Dec. 13. See more in the video below.

