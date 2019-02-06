Nick Jonas is headed back to the wild jungle for the upcoming sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The 26-year-old recently married actor announced the news to social media on Wednesday, posting a clip of his character from the 2017 blockbuster donning sunglasses like a seasoned action hero.

"Guess who’s back... Let’s go people!" Jonas wrote. "The #Jumanji sequel is on the way and I couldn’t be more excited to bring Alex back to the big screen."

In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jonas played Alex, a teenager who has been stuck inside the Jumanji game -- in the guise of his digital avatar Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough -- for decades, which served as a thematic nod to Robin Williams' character, Alan Parrish, from the original film.

In fact, as the new Jumanji was technically a sequel and only a partial reboot, Alex had, in fact, been living in a hideout Alan had made during his earlier time in the game's deadly world.

Jonas joins returning co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black, as well as newcomers Awkwafina, Danny Glover and Danny DeVito.

The upcoming yet-untitled sequel is slated to swing into theaters Dec. 13. Check out the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ ‘Super Bowl Hang’ Included Chord Overstreet and a Snow Beer Tower

Why Jack Black Wasn't Happy With 'Jumanji' Co-Star Nick Jonas' Golden Globe Nom

Dwayne Johnson vs. Nick Jonas: Whose Suit Game Has Been Stronger at 'Jumanji' Premieres?