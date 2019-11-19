Kevin Hart is giving fans an intimate look into his life-changing year.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old comedian announced his new Netflix documentary series, Don't F**k This Up. The series will be broken up into six episodes and will follow Hart through his day-to-day life. Hart's 2019 Oscars controversy will be addressed -- when he was named as the host but stepped down after facing backlash over old tweets with homophobic jokes -- as well as how he deals with his marriage and career. The series will also include interviews with his friends and family, as well as rare footage from his childhood and early stand-up days.

Hart talked about his new docuseries in a video he shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I'm excited about it," Hart said. "It's a look into my life over the past year and a half, which has been a hell of a roller coaster -- peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs -- it's as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It's something that I think people need to see, so, you know, always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary is one of the ways that I felt put me in a position to do just that."

Don't F**k This Up will launch on Dec. 27.

Hart is still recovering from his serious car accident in September, and he shared his most recent Instagram video from the gym. In late October, he spoke about the accident for the first time and gave his fans an inside look at his recovery after he fractured his spine in three places.

"When God talks, you gotta listen," Hart said. "I swear, life is funny. Because some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the thing that you needed most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down."

"After my accident, I see things differently," he added. "I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof. I'm thankful for my family, my friends. I'm thankful for the people that simply ride with me and have been with me. Because you stood by me, my fans. I'm thankful for all of your love and support."

