Kevin Hart's friend, Rebecca Broxterman -- who was involved in the scary car crash on Sept. 1 involving the comedian as well as her fiance, Jared S. Black -- is grateful to be alive.

Broxterman broke her silence on the crash with an Instagram post on Thursday, in which she shared photos of Black recovering in the hospital and also of Hart's completely totaled car after the accident. According to a California Highway Patrol press release after the incident, Black was driving and Hart was in the passenger seat of his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda during the car crash in Calabasas, California, which happened after Black's sudden acceleration after a turn. According to the release, Hart "left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention," while Broxterman "suffered only complaint of pain." Both Hart and Black were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of major back injuries.

Broxterman called the day of the car crash the scariest day of her life, and shared what she was feeling on Sept. 17, just two weeks after the accident.

"Written 9/17/19: First of all, I want you all to know that ultimately, all 3 of us in the car wreck are alive and recovering and that’s what matters the most!" she wrote. "It is going to be a long road to recovery but we have the best support team. The scariest part for Jared and I was being separated after both being airlifted to UCLA. Just a lot of rest and physical therapy ahead for both of us! Jared is the strongest person I know and he will get through this. We still have each other and that’s what matters the most. This could’ve had a completely different outcome and we feel so blessed that it was not any worse. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for all of the prayers, phone calls, texts and messages. It means the world to us that we feel so much love and support from you all at this time! I will keep you all updated as we embark on this new journey!"

The Equinox trainer then gave an update on how both she and Black are feeling today, two months after the accident.

"Feeling so much better!" she wrote. "We are both healing! Jared is well on the road to recovery after having major back surgery! We are doing physical therapy together a few times a week! Our relationship is stronger than ever and we have so much to be thankful for! Life can take you in many different directions and we are just so happy to be here for it all! We have felt so much love these past 2.5 months and that doesn’t go unnoticed! So thank you to each one of you! This is our journey... it will have ups and it will have downs but we will always have each other. @thejaredstanton I love you so much and am thankful that we are doing life together!"

Hart broke his silence after the crash on Oct. 11, when he shared well wishes for Black and Broxterman. The 40-year-old comedian told ET through his attorney, Andrew Brettler, "I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery."

Hart made his first official appearance at the 2019 People's Choice Awards on Sunday and was greeted with a standing ovation when he stepped out onto the stage to accept the award for Favorite Comedy Act.

"First and foremost, I thank God, because I definitely don't have to be here," Hart said. "Being that I am, that makes me appreciate life even more."

"It makes me appreciate the things that really matter. Family," he added. "I want to thank my wife, my kids. They really stepped up to the plate for me."

